Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 3.5%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.56. 43,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 143,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

MESO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,053.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 132.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

