Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 432,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 949,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 33.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 202,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

(Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.