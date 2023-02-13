MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Short Interest Up 17.7% in January

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

MedTech Acquisition Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MTACW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. MedTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

