Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medigus Stock Down 2.4 %

MDGS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,409. Medigus has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

Medigus Dividend Announcement

Medigus Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

Further Reading

