Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MEDGet Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Medifast worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Medifast by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Medifast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Medifast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Medifast by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $197.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

