MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of MDU Resources Group worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,105,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,459 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 338,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $30.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

