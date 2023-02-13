Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MZDAY. Nomura upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mazda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,230. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.