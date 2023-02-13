Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 164,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 34,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 347,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.65. 110,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

