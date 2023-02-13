Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Purchased by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,519 shares during the quarter. Matrix Service accounts for about 0.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 903,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 124,760 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 442,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Price Performance

MTRX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

