MARBLEX (MBX) Price Reaches $1.39 on Exchanges

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $50.24 million and approximately $898,506.56 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00006428 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00423311 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,076.13 or 0.28045592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.42022432 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $637,758.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

