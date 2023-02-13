Maker (MKR) Price Tops $764.67 on Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Maker has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $747.57 million and $5.61 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $764.67 or 0.03535343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

