Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance
Shares of MYTAY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. 831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.70.
About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság
