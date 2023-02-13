Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Magna International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Magna International stock traded down $10.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.14. 6,269,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,009. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magna International by 549.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.
