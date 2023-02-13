Magic Internet Money One Day Volume Hits $959,504.78 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.65 million and approximately $959,504.78 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00424491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.43 or 0.28119085 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.