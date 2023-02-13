Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,836 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 49.5% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 306,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.01. 643,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,839. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

