Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49,102 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $59,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 31,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $353.24. 2,908,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,182,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $409.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.