Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $535.92 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337,463 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 3.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.97% of Eversource Energy worth $535,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.32. 377,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

