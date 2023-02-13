Magellan Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,320 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises approximately 1.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.41% of Evergy worth $192,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. 186,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,838. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evergy Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.