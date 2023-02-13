Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $96.44 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

