Lumen Technologies (LUMN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2023 – Lumen Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.25.

2/8/2023 – Lumen Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Lumen Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

2/1/2023 – Lumen Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. 4,891,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,551,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,775,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after buying an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after buying an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

