Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after buying an additional 851,309 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.51. 2,178,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,050. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54.

