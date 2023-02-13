Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 326.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 120,871 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,438,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 407,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

