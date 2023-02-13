Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,438 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

