Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 71.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after purchasing an additional 817,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.69. 1,360,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,994. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average of $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $244.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

