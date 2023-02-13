Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $452,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.96 on Monday, hitting $183.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.73. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

