Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.4 %

ORCL stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.39. 1,527,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,323. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. The company has a market cap of $238.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

