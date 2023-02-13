Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 376 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Allstate by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.13. The company had a trading volume of 338,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.91%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

