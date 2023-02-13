Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.65. 2,137,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 20,025,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LU. CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Lufax by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lufax by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

