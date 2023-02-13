Long Path Partners LP Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Long Path Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,000. Coupa Software accounts for about 7.9% of Long Path Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Long Path Partners LP owned about 0.33% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Coupa Software by 143.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Coupa Software by 46.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 37.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 106,594 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 31.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $137.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $507,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $134,231.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

