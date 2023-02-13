Long Path Partners LP Makes New Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Long Path Partners LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,000. Coupa Software makes up approximately 7.9% of Long Path Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Long Path Partners LP owned 0.33% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $45,218,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 454.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 576,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 472,430 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 419,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ COUP opened at $80.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $137.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

