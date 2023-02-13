Long Path Partners LP Increases Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Long Path Partners LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 20.2% of Long Path Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Long Path Partners LP owned 0.29% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $37,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $207.06 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

