LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,887,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 108,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,785. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
LiveToBeHappy Company Profile
