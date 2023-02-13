Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOKM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,550. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

