Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

NYSE LAD opened at $274.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.01.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

