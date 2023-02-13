Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $115.83 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 776,618,794 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 776,590,793.7084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0033108 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $102.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
