Liquity USD Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $225.38 million and approximately $487,677.89 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 225,303,232 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

