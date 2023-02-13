Lido wstETH Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $1,643.93 or 0.07614605 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and $25.66 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00424491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.43 or 0.28119085 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

