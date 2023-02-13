Lido DAO Price Up 6% Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for $2.25 or 0.00010404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $292.44 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00424148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,072.25 or 0.28096317 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,019,977 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

