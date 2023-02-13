Leidos (LDOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $100.82 on Monday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Leidos

A number of analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,147,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,177,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 403,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after buying an additional 93,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

