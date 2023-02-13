LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

LVTX stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,791,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

