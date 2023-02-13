Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

About Laureate Education

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

