Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $204.39 million, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 2.26. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 12.3% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 283,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantronix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Lantronix by 4.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Lantronix by 146.3% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 656,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lantronix by 1.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 525,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

