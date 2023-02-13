Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Articles

