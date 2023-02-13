Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.