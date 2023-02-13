Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 703 ($8.45).

LRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 660 ($7.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.75) to GBX 770 ($9.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Price Performance

LRE traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 610 ($7.33). The company had a trading volume of 334,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 632.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 670 ($8.05).

Lancashire Increases Dividend

Lancashire Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.75%.

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.