Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 459.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 316,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 259,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,389,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,969,000 after buying an additional 410,317 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,029,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,981,000 after buying an additional 668,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

IPG traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $36.81. 99,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,319. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

