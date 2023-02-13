Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.37.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 874,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,782,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

