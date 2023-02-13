Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.97.

LULU traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.88. 31,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

