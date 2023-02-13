Laffer Tengler Investments Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 1.2% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,584.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,515.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,551.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

