Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 1,409 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after buying an additional 875,587 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 998,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,243,000 after buying an additional 438,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after buying an additional 427,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,906,000 after purchasing an additional 383,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.01. 59,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,110. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

